Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor, Twinning In Black, Step Out For Dinner Date

Alia Bhatt photographed with Ranbir Kapoor.

Highlights Alia and Ranbir were clicked at an eatery

They will co-star in Brahmastra

The actors started dating in 2018

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor managed to scoop time out of their busy schedules and stepped out for a dinner date on Sunday night. Flashbulbs popped at the couple as they checked into a Mumbai eatery, where they were pictured walking hand-in-hand. For the dinner date, Alia Bhatt picked a black jumpsuit, while Ranbir was dressed in a black t-shirt and a pair of pants. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly stared dating in 2018 and they will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, which is slated to release next year.

See photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai.

Alia and Ranbir pictured in Mumbai.

Alia and Ranbir were clicked walking hand-in-hand.

On Ranbir Kapoor's 39th birthday, Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse from their date in Jodhpur and she captioned it: "Happy birthday, my life." See the post here:

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview last year, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is producing. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined-up. He will also be seen in an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.