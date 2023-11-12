Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor, Dressed In Their Festive Best, Attend Kareena-Saif's Diwali Party

Alia-Ranbir attended Kareena-Saif's diwali bash in their festive best

Alia Bhatt made heads turn as she attended a diwali party at her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's house on Saturday evening in a bright red lehenga. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was accompanied by usual suspect Ranbir Kapoor to the Diwali bash, who looked dapper in a black kurta. The couple was spotted entering the venue holding hands and were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs, stationed outside the house. Here's a look at some picture of the couple from last night.

Besides Alia-Ranbir, family members of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were seen turning up for the party. The Omkara star's children from his first marriage, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted outside their dad's house as they posed for pictures. Sara looked lovely in a purple salwar kameez while her younger sibling complemented her in a black kurta. Saif Ali Khan's sisters Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan were also spotted at the party. Soha's plus one at the bash for her husband Kunal Kemmu.

Some more pictures from last night:

Coming to the Kapoor clan, Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma and parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita marked their presence at the party. Her aunt and Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor also showed up at the party in a bright pink ensemble. Kareena's Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain was pictured with his wife Anissa Malhotra. Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora was spotted in a sequined cream lehenga saree as she came with husband Shakeel Ladak. Actor Arjun Kapoor was also part of the evenning as he was spotted outside the venue in a black kurta.

Meanwhile, prior to hosting a diwali bash at her residence, Kareena Kapoor shared two pictures from her diwali celebrations. In the first picture, Kareena Kapoor, in her casual outfit, can be seen sitting on the floor and looking at the rangoli (her kids were trying to draw). Taimur can be spotted sitting next to her while Jeh is standing with his back to the camera. Saif Ali Khan can be seen giving the best expression (what's happening here?) for the camera. In the next pic, Jeh can be seen playing with rangoli colours. Kareena captioned the post as, "Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli...or Holi...no idea ...but what matters is we had fun...#Let the festivities begin#love and laughter to everyone." Kareena Kapoor's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped string of heart emojis on the pictures. Take a look:

Take a look:

Kareena also shared a few glimpses of their look on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. Host Kareena decked up in a red saree and diamond earrings while Saif wore a stylish black kurta with a white dhoti for the evening.