Ali Fazal, Training In Jiu-Jitsu, Shares Progress Report. Watch

Ali Fazal in a still from the video. (courtesy: alifazal9)

Actor Ali Fazal is known for immersing himself in his roles. The actor, who can boast of a successful career in Bollywood as well as Hollywood, has now shared a video that has left fans in awe. In the clip, the star is seen practising jiu-jitsu with his coach Ginaldo Gomes. Sharing the video, Ali Fazal simply wrote, “Preppin”. Needless to say, fans of the actor flooded the comments section with compliments. On top of the list was Ali's wife, actress Richa Chadha, who said, “Dhobi pachad.” In response to the post, Ali's coach Ginaldo wrote, “When someone comes to me to learn Brazilian jiu-jitsu, I always say that respect for the learning process is essential for evolution. I'm waiting for new classes.”

In a previous video Ali Fazal had shared, he is seen practising the basics with his coach. In the caption, he wrote, “One at a time. BASICS. One day at a time. Thank you Ginaldo Gomes for your patience and mastery…”

A few weeks ago, before the release of Fast X, Ali Fazal shared images with Hollywood stars Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker. Ali – who was a part of Furious 7 alongside Vin and Paul Walker– wrote, “It's that time after a long time… this was the beginning of my journey in the west, thank you, Vin...sending my love to the fast fam. Going strong as always. And to Paul Walker… I remember it was his birthday the day we clicked this second photo. May he be watching from up there.”

In addition to his cameo in Furious 7, Ali Fazal has been a part of several international projects. He played a leading role alongside Dame Judi Dench in the 2017 biographical Victoria And Abdulas well as Death On The Nile co-starring Kenneth Branagh and Gal Gadot. He will be seen next in Kandahar alongside Gerard Butler and Khufiya with Tabu.