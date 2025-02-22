Ali Fazal And Sonali Bendre Team Up with <i>Paatal Lok</i> Director Prosit Roy For An Action Thriller

Ali Fazal is set to lead another high-octane action thriller series, joining hands with Prosit Roy, director of Paatal Lok Season 1. Adding to the excitement, the film will also feature Sonali Bendre in a key role.

As for the details, the shoot of the series is set to commence in April, and it will be a never-seen-before-avatar for Fazal.

The title has not been decided yet. Ali Fazal is currently busy wrapping up his shoot for Rakht Brahmand, a period fantasy drama series by Raj & DK.

Speaking about the collaboration, a source close to the production shared, "This series is designed to be a thrilling, large-scale action spectacle, unlike anything Ali has done before. Prosit Roy's unique vision and storytelling prowess makes him the perfect director to helm this project. With Ali's dedication to his craft and Sonali Bendre's strong screen presence, we are looking at a film that will push boundaries in both narrative depth and action sequences. The team is gearing up for something truly special."

The series will showcase a blend of intense action sequences with a layered narrative.

Along with this new series, Ali Fazal is also gearing up for the much-anticipated Mirzapur: The Film. He also has Metro In Dino, Lahore 1947, the pan-India film Thug Life, and his Hollywood venture Rule Breakers in the pipeline.

Ali Fazal was last seen in season 3 of Mirzapur, on Amazon Prime Video. His last few projects include Khufiya (2023), Death on the Nile (2022), and Kandahar (2023).

Last year, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha welcomed their baby girl Zuneyra Ida Fazal on July 16, 2024.