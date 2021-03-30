Alaya Furniturewalla's New Song Aaj Sajeya Sends The Internet Into A Meltdown

Alaya Furniturewalla in Aaj Sajeya. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Actress Alaya Furniturewalla has sent the Internet into a tizzy with her latest song titled Aaj Sajeya. Alaya, who is one-film old in the entertainment industry, plays a new-age bride in the music video that has been sung and composed by Goldie Sohel. The song features Taha Shah Badussha opposite Alaya. The track is about a bride-to-be, who is enjoying every bit of her wedding festivities all thanks to her friends and family. She is not your typical bride as she prefers comfortable sneakers over bridal sandals with heels at her wedding. The song, which premiered on YouTube earlier on Tuesday, has been trending on top since then.

Check out the track Aaj Sajeya here:

Alaya Furniturewalla recently won the Best Debut Female trophy at the 66th Filmfare Awards. Her happiness is beyond the seventh sky. Alaya made her acting debut with Nitin Kakkar's 2020 film Jawaani Jaaneman. Sharing a picture of herself with her award and smiling with all her heart, Alaya wrote: "SHE'S MINE!!! Best Debut Female! I'm smiling from ear to ear!!! So, so, so grateful! Thank you thank you thank you! Thank you for all the love and support! I promise to keep working hard and doing my best every single day! Going to make all of you so so proud...thank you for believing in me."

Alaya Furniturewalla, the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi, was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Alaya has a three-film deal with the producers of Jawaani Jaaneman, details of which have not been disclosed yet.