Alaya F's Reply To A Fan's Question About A "Hot Collarbone": "Tell Yourself What A Hottie You Are"

Alaya F recently shared a reel on her Instagram handle and gave fans a glimpse of her depuffing and sculpting massage routine. Sharing the video, she wrote, "What if I told you that you could sculpt your face sitting at home without any equipment? Save this video and do these 11 steps 11 times."

She added, "Anyone that has been following me for a while has probably noticed that my face shape has changed quite a bit over the last few years! I used to have a lot of issues with puffiness and I had a lot of baby fat on my face. Doing these face massages consistently, along with understanding my body's lymphatic drainage system has transformed my face! And so now I'm sharing it with you!"

As soon as she dropped a post, a fan commented, "What if people don't have that hot collarbone?" To this, Alaya replied with warmth and wit: "I'm adding one extra step for you! Step 12: Look in the mirror and tell yourself what a hottie you are!!"

In terms of work, Alaya F was last seen in Srikanth, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The biographical drama is based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist who defied all odds to achieve success. The film also features Jyotika in a pivotal role.

Before that, she was seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie also features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manushi Chhillar in important roles.