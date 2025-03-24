BAFTA TV Awards 2025: Alan Cumming To Host The Ceremony

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced that Emmy-winning actor Alan Cumming will host this year's BAFTA TV Awards.

According to Deadline, the ceremony, which celebrates the best in British television, will take place on Sunday, May 11.

Cumming, the performer known for his roles in The Good Wife, Golden Eye, and Spy Kids, is set to bring his unique brand of humour and charm to the event.

Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards & Content at BAFTA, expressed her excitement about Cumming's involvement, saying, "He will definitely bring a playful sense of mischief and fun to the ceremony, so audiences should expect the unexpected at Britain's biggest celebration of TV," as quoted by Deadline.

The nominations for the BAFTA TV Awards will be announced in the coming days, with shows like Baby Reindeer, Mr Bates vs the Post Office, and The Traitors UK expected to receive recognition.

Cumming's hosting gig marks the second time a Scottish actor has taken the helm at a BAFTA ceremony this year, following Doctor Who star David Tennant's stint as host of the film awards.

The BAFTA TV Awards take place on Sunday, May 11.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)