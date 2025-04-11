Akshay Kumar's <i>Saugandh</i> Co-Star Shanthi Priya Shaves Her Head, Wears Late Husband's Blazer

Southern actress Shanthi Priya, who shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in his debut film Saugandh, challenged the beauty norms set by the society by sporting a bald head. The actress shared a series of images of herself in which she is seen embracing a bald look. Dressed in a beige-coloured suit, Shanthi Priya amped up her glamour quotient with matte makeup, smoky eyes, and a chunky gold earring.

In the pictures, Shanthi Priya also wore a blazer that belonged to her late husband Siddharth Ray, who died in 2004. Shanthi Priya wrote in the caption, "I recently went bald and my experience has been quite something. As women, we often set limitations in life, go by the rules and even keep ourselves caged. With this transformation, I have set myself free, free from limitations and intending to break the beauty standards that the world has set upon us and I do it with a lot of courage and faith in my heart!

"Today, I also carry the memory of my late husband close, in his blazer that still holds his warmth," she added to her post.

While a section of the Internet loved her bold look, another section criticised her for defying norms.

A user wrote, "Ye kya kiya...long hair is beauty of South Indians... and you have done this?"

"Don't have a mindset, that one has to be like this and that buddy," Shanthi Priya replied.

Before taking this bold step, Shanthi Priya had initial doubts that if it would impact her choice of work as society is conditioned to look at actresses in a certain way. Speaking about her doubts, Shanthi Priya told The Times Of India, "I asked myself, am I going to let fear dictate my choices?" However, she listened to her heart and went ahead with the decision of shaving her head.

Shanthi Priya was last seen in the Tamil film Bad Girl.