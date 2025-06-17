Akshay Kumar's Latest Update On <i>Hera Pheri 3</i> Controversy With Paresh Rawal: "Whatever Is Happening, Is Happening In Front Of You"

Paresh Rawal's sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3 has been a big disappointment for the fans of the franchise. As much as fans would want him to reprise his role as Baburao, Paresh Rawal has even called his character "gale ka fanda", in an earlier conversation with The Lallantop.

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kannappa. He shared some new details on the ongoing controversy. He assured everyone that he believes everything will go well.

What's Happening

Akshay Kumar revealed some new details about Hera Pheri 3, and the ongoing feud with Paresh Rawal.

Akshay Kumar told Pinkvilla, "Whatever is happening is happening in front of you. Keeping my fingers crossed. I hope everything goes well. Everything will go well only. I know, for sure."

What Paresh Rawal's Public Withdrawl From Hera Pheri 3 Resulted In

Paresh Rawal's exit from the project led to Akshay Kumar's company Cape of Good Cinema suing him for Rs 25 crore, on the basis of first committing to the project and then leading to disrupting timelines and planning for his sudden decision to quit. As tensions led to a legal dispute, Paresh Rawal returned his signing amount for Hera Pheri 3, with interest.

Paresh Rawal On Not Wanting To Repeat Previous Mistakes

Paresh Rawal has mentioned several times in a series of interviews, that he was not happy with how Phir Hera Pheri (2006) drifted away from the humour it was known for. This was one of the reasons why the actor had demanded a script before giving a nod to Hera Pheri 3.

Rawal finally decided to opt out of the project with no assurance and multiple producers wanting to claim control.

Akshay Kumar's Next

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his Telugu fantasy mythological saga Kannappa, where he will play the role of Lord Shiva. The Kesari 2 actor has a cameo appearance in the film along with Prabhas and Mohanlal. The film is set to release in theatres on June 27, 2025.

In A Nutshell

Amid promotions for his upcoming film Kannappa, Akshay Kumar shared some new details on the Hera Pheri 3 controversy with Paresh Rawal. He reiterated that he believes everything will go well.