<i>Kannappa</i>: Akshay Kumar Embodies Divine Spirit As Lord Shiva In First-Look Poster

Akshay Kumar fans, rejoice. The actor has shared his first-look poster as Lord Shiva from his upcoming film Kannappa. PS: The Vishnu Manchu-directed movie marks Akshay's Telugu debut.

In the poster, Akshay Kumar looks intense, dressed in a quintessential animal-printed loin cloth and white dhoti. He holds a trident in one hand and a damru in the other. Rudraksha beads are his sole accessories.

The note attached read, “The supreme lord who rules over the three worlds surrenders himself to pure devotion.”

Uploading the powerful image on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for Kannappa. Honoured to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya!”

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa features Vishnu Manchu in the titular role. The movie centres around Kannappa, one of the biggest devotees of Lord Shiva.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, alongside Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, R Sarathkumar, Preity Mukhundhan, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi and Madoo, is a part of the project as well. Kannappa is bankrolled by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

Last year in April, Vishnu Manchu welcomed Akshay Kumar onboard for Kannappa. He posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), where Akshay was seen getting a warm reception from the film team.

Vishnu's side note read, “We are thrilled to have Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar onboard for Kannappa, Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus. With Akshay Kumar joining us, our production promises to reach unprecedented heights of grandeur and excitement. Stay tuned for an unforgettable cinematic experience!”

We're thrilled to have Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar onboard for "#????????????????????????????????????," Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus. With Akshay Kumar joining us, our production promises to reach unprecedented heights of grandeur and excitement. Stay tuned for an unforgettable cinematic… pic.twitter.com/99EiCJ9mSt — Kannappa The Movie (@kannappamovie) April 16, 2024

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled Kajal Aggarwal's first look poster from Kannappa. The actress looked divine in an ivory and gold-bordered saree.

The tagline on the photo said, “Mother who rules over the three worlds! The Trishakti who protects her devotees! In the sacred Sri Kalahasti shrine resides the holy Jana Prasunambika!"

The caption read, “A dream role indeed! Happy to be starting 2025 on this divine note.”

Kannappa will arrive on the silver screens on April 25.