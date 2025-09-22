Akshay Kumar Thanks Aamir Khan For His Marriage With Twinkle Khanna. It Has A <i>Mela</i> Connection

Akshay Kumar, whose latest film Jolly LLB 3 opened to good numbers, appeared on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat and shared anecdotes about why Aamir Khan played a pivotal role in his marriage with Twinkle Khanna.

Twinkle Khanna, who made her Bollywood debut with Barsaat alongside Bobby Deol, didn't want to pursue acting in the long run. So, she had no regrets when she thought about quitting her acting career.

When Twinkle Khanna teamed up with Aamir for Dharmesh Darshan's Mela (2000), everyone thought it would be a big hit. Twinkle, on the other hand, put a condition that she would marry Akshay only if the film flopped.

"When her film with Aamir Khan sahab, Mela, was about to release, we were having an affair. So I asked her, 'Let's get married?' But she didn't want to marry. So, she said she'd marry only if Mela doesn't work. Everyone believed that Mela would work wonders because it's an Aamir Khan film, with Dharmesh Darshan as the director," recalled Akshay.

Destiny sealed Twinkle's wish. "Sorry Aamir Khan sahab, that film of yours didn't work. But I got married because of you," quipped Akshay.

He revealed that they were shooting separately till 6 pm on the day of the wedding. After pack-up, they got married on the terrace of a friend's house in an intimate ceremony.

Akshay on Bonding with Twinkle Over 'Dissimilarities'

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna bond over their apparent dissimilarities. However, their common love is sleeping and waking up early.

"She thinks left, and I think right. We're completely different," said Akshay, adding, "There's one thing common between us – we both like to sleep and wake up early. So, that has made our life very simple. We also like watching films. We also don't like parties and going out. So, things begin to match gradually. The 20% similarities are so strong that they make up for the 80% dissimilarities."