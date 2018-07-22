Akshay Kumar Sums Up 'Beautiful Holiday' With Family In One Pic. Seen Yet?

Akshay Kumar shared the collage on social media (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights "Another beautiful holiday comes to an end," Akshay Kumar wrote "Cherishing some precious moments from the past month," Akshay added Akshay Kumar and his family had been holidaying for over two weeks

Akshay Kumar's vacation with his family finally comes to an end. The actor, who was touring Europe with his wife Twinkle Khanna, Aarav and Nitara, bid farewell with this post on social media. "Another beautiful holiday comes to an end and before getting back to the grind, cherishing some precious moments from the past month. Until the next one," wrote the 50-year-old actor. He also shared a collage, which featured the actor with his family. Akshay Kumar and his family had been holidaying for over two weeks and their holiday itinerary boasted of destinations like Titu (a town in Romania).

Another beautiful holiday comes to an end and before getting back to the grind, cherishing some precious moments from the past month...until the next one #lifelinespic.twitter.com/2v3Rcn18V5 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2018

While Akshay Kumar was holidaying with his family in Titu, Twinkle Khanna couldn't resist sharing a post from their destination. The photo featured Akshay Kumar gorging on some delectable tea creme brulee, but that is not just what Twinkle Khanna wanted to convey. "I wish he looked at me the way he is looking at his green tea creme brulee. A tiny restaurant with the most delicious food," the actress wrote.

From enjoying the giant wheel ride at an amusement park with husband Akshay Kumar, to sharing Aarav and Nitara's oh-so-adorable picture from their zoo trip, Twinkle Khanna's posts from her vacation is an absolute treat for her Instafam. Here are some more photos from their vacation diaries:

Au revoir St Barts! #friendsforever A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Jun 30, 2018 at 5:55pm PDT

Twinkle Khanna and Nitara touched down in London recently and she documented a moment from the trip on Instagram.

Akshay made a brief trip back to Mumbai for the promotions of his upcoming film Gold. The film starring Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh is the fictionalised retelling of India's fantastic win at the 1948 London Olympics. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a patriotic hockey player, who wants to form a team to win gold medal at the Olympics but as a free nation. The film will hit the screens on August 15.