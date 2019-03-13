Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar And Others Respond To PM Modi's Request To Help Bring Out The Vote

PM Narendra Modi with filmmaker Karan Johar (Image courtesy karanjohar)

Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and others responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request to encourage people to vote in the April-May national election. Replying to PM Modi's tweet and referencing Toilet: Ek Prem Katha , Akshay Kumar wrote: "Well said, PM Modi. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people's participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters." Tagged by PM Modi, Karan Johar also replied: "Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we as a fraternity are dedicated to the cause of creating high voter awareness and will make sure every endeavour is made to communicate the power of voting for a solid and democratic India! Jai Hind!"

PM Modi sent out requests to help spread voter awareness also to the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, A R Rahman, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and others. "It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you," tweeted PM Modi, using key dialogues from the actors' films.

In the recent past, the Bollywood film fraternity, represented by the likes of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, met PM Modi over a few meetings in the National Capital. One of the meetings was criticised on social media over the exclusion of women representatives from the panel.

PM Modi is seeking a second term in the national elections that will be held in seven rounds from April 11 to May 19 across the country. The results will be declared on May 23.