Ajith Kumar Escapes Unhurt After A High-Speed Car Crash In Spain, Shares Update

Telugu superstar Ajith Kumar, who was involved in a dual crash of his car during Porsche Sprint Challenge racing event, has miraculously come out of the crash unscathed.

Sources close to the actor claimed that despite his car toppling twice after the crash, the actor was “well-protected”. He even finished the race at 14th position.

The sources told IANS that Ajith had reassured his teammates saying that he was well protected and that there was nothing to worry about. The source said that Ajith had taken the crashes in his stride, saying that they were part and parcel of racing.

A recent video from the event in Valencia, Spain, shows Ajith's car rear-ending another racer and flipping over multiple times before stopping on the gravel. The crash video was shared on X by Ajith's manager, Suresh Chandra.

Suresh wrote, “In Valencia, Spain, where the races were happening, Round 5 was good for Ajith Kumar. He ended in 14th place, earning appreciation from everyone. Round 6 was unfortunate. Crashed 2 times due to other cars. The video clearly shows he was not at fault. First time, despite the crash, he got back into the pit and was doing well. When the second crash happened, he toppled twice. His perseverance is stronger, and he comes out unscathed again to continue the race. Thanks for all the prayers and wishes. AK is all right”.

After the incident, Ajith Kumar also waved and posed for pictures with fans.

Fans also expressed concerns after the videos of the car crash went viral. One fan wrote, “Glad you are okay. Thank you! In the race you really pushed it hard. From p17 to P14 after a red flag start but things gone out of way, it's clearly not your fault. But, we care for your well always, it gave a light heartattack when seeing the car spinning it hard (sic)”.

Another fan wrote, “Thank god... Please take care of your health AK.... Be stronger... Come stronger... My dear Thala”.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)