Ajith Kumar Racing Team Finishes Second At Belgium's Racing Event. See Video

It is time for a double celebration for Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar. First, his film Good Bad Ugly received much love from his fans and critics alike. And, now, the actor's car racing team finished second at the prestigious Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Their official Instagram page has shared a picture from the event and wrote," A proud moment for Indian motorsport! #AjithKumar and his team secure a remarkable P2 podium finish at the prestigious Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. A testament to passion, precision, and perseverance on the global racing stage."

They also shared a video from the medal ceremony, which showed Ajith and his team members holding the Indian flag on the podium. The fans applauded and cheered from the audience. The side note read, "The crowd swells, and so does the love! People of Belgium form a beeline to meet their idol! In cinema and sports, #AK continues to spread positivity wherever he goes! A true global icon."

On the professional front, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly is currently running in the theatres. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Jackie Shroff and Yogi Babu in key roles.

Ajith, who has a deep passion for both driving and biking, owns the AK Racing team. His team, which includes him as the captain, won third place in the gruelling Dubai 24-hour race earlier this year. The actor also bagged the prestigious Spirit of the Race recognition in the GT4 category.

Dubai 24H, held annually at the Dubai Autodrome, is renowned for showcasing high-performance GT and touring cars battling it out in an intense 24-hour format.