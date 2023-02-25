Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Attends Sons Yatra And Linga's Sports Day, Shares Pics

Aishwaryaa with her sons. (courtesy: aishwaryarajini)

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth kick-started her weekend on a happy note. After all, she attended her sons Linga and Yatra's sports day and in an Instagram post, gave them a shout out for their “sportsmanship.” Aishwaryaa posted a couple of pictures from the event, which also captured the winning moment of her elder son Yatra. In one of the photos, we can see Aishwaryaa, in an off-white shirt dress, and her mother Latha Rajinikanth taking a walk. The filmmaker channelled her inner poet for a perfectly rhymed caption. She wrote, “No amount of Sun...could stop these kids' spirit of sportsmanship fun…They ran and tan in the morning sunshine… While I stood there basking and smiling at my sons shine.” Aishwaryaa also added three hashtags: “sports day”, “about last morning”, and “sons.”

Take a look at Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's post:

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth often shares adorable photos of her children on Instagram. But, this picture where the boys posed with their grandfather Rajinikanth has all our heart. “Cannot capture something more beautiful…Cannot caption some such bonds...My birthday boy with my boys,” she captioned the post and added hashtags: “grandfather love” and “grandsons rock.”

“Hugs like these” can melt anyone's heart. Take a look at Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth sharing a warm hug with her younger son, Linga.

Here are some more pictures of Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and her sons:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is currently busy with her upcoming project Lal Salaam. She shared the posters of the film along with some glimpses from the puja. Actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, who will be playing the leads, are also seen in the images. Alongside, Aishwaryaa wrote, “When your father trusts in you. When you believe God is by you. miracles happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears “Lal Salaam”, daytoberemembered.” Lal Salaam is produced by Lyca Productions.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth made her directorial debut in 2012 with the film 3, starring ex husband Dhanush and actress Shruti Haasan.