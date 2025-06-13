Air India Plane Crash: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, And More Celebrities Send Prayers

Condolences continued to pour in from the Indian film industry following the horrifying Air India plane crash.

The Air India flight 171 from Ahmedabad to the Gatwick airport in London crashed around 1.30 pm on Thursday, shortly after taking off. There were 230 passengers, 10 crew members and two pilots on the flight that was headed to London. One person -- the passenger of seat No. 11A -- survived the crash, officials said.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on X on Friday, almost a day after tragedy struck.

"Hey bhagwan! Hey bhagwan! Hey bhagwan! Stabdh! Sunn! Ishwar kripa! Hriday se prarthnaein! (Oh god! Oh god! Oh god! Stunned! Numb! God have mercy of us! Heartfelt prayers!)" he wrote.

T 5410 - हे भगवान ! हे भगवान ! हे भगवान !

स्तब्ध ! सुन्न !

ईश्वर कृपा ! हृदय से प्रार्थनाएँ !

🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 13, 2025

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who cancelled his event with the Indian Supercross Racing League hours after the crash, later shared a message of condolence on social media.



"Deeply saddened to hear about the Ahmedabad plane crash... heartfelt prayers for the families of all the passengers, crew and all those affected," he wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday night.

On Friday, global star Priyanka Chopra in her Instagram Story wrote, "So so sad. Praying for everyone affected, and the families facing unimaginable loss in the Air India tragedy."

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh said he is "heartbroken" after hearing about the tragedy.



"Prayers and strength to all victims, their families, and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. AUM," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

On her Instagram Story, actor Swara Bhasker said a tragedy of such scale shakes one to the core.



"Can't imagine what the affected families are going through. Prayers and strength to everyone who has lost someone and is affected by this terrible accident. Peace to the souls departed. #ahmedabadplanecrash," she wrote.

"So shocked, anguished, and terrified by the plane crash in Ahmedabad... my thoughts and prayers with all affected," wrote Dia Mirza on her Instagram Story.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was onboard the Air India flight as one of the 230 passengers, was also killed in the crash.



Actor Vivek Oberoi paid condolences to the senior BJP leader in a post on X.

"Deeply saddened to hear the tragic loss of my dear friend, former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Ji, in the Air India plane crash. His contributions to Gujarat were immense, and his dedication to public service touched countless lives.



"My heart goes out to his wife and children who anticipated his return in London. His absence will be profoundly felt by me and by everyone across the country. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," he wrote.



The makers of Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna, also called off a promotional event set to be held on Friday in wake of the Ahmedabad plane crash.

"The pre-release event of Kuberaa, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed in light of the tragic Ahmedabad flight crash. We stand in solidarity with the grieving families," the post shared on the film's official X page read.



Also read | Vikrant Massey Clarifies His Relation With The Co-Pilot Who Died In Air India Plane Crash: "Not My Cousin"