Ahaan Panday On Paying Tribute To Virat Kohli In <i>Saiyaara</i>: "Wanted It To Be Raw And Real"

Saiyaara hit theatres in July this year. The film quickly became a box office hit and broke several records. Social media was filled with compliments for the film's storyline and the chemistry between the lead actors.

What's Happening

One scene in particular stood out, the moment when Aneet Padda's character Vaani tries to cheer up Ahaan Panday's character Krrish after an argument with his father by imitating cricketer Virat Kohli's signature shot.

Talking about filming that scene, Ahaan Panday told The Hollywood Reporter, "For the character, I had to tap into things before. During the audition process, we'd always create the scenes, so when I was on set, I just let go of everything. I had to let go of the habit of directing myself. I completely surrendered and submitted to sir."

He also said, "I didn't plan anything-we'd just learn the lines on the way because we wanted it to be raw and real. We'd learn about 80 per cent of the lines, because we didn't want it to be mechanical. Some days I felt I had to rehearse, but the greatest thing was Mohit sir trusted us so much. There were times we went completely off-key, and he worked his magic; other times he simply believed these two kids could pull it off."

Background

The film Saiyaara stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, and Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. It was released in theatres on July 18, 2025, and received positive reviews for the performances of Ahaan and Aneet, Mohit Suri's direction and the film's soundtrack.

Saiyaara was also a major commercial success, earning more than Rs 500 crore worldwide.

