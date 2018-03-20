After Twinkle Khanna, Now Akshay Kumar Posts A Click Of The Trespassing Peahen

Akshay Kumar and his family are currently away on a 'spring break' but they aren't the only ones vacationing. There is a family, who has been spotted with them lately, a peahen and her two peachicks. The 52-year-old actor shared a click of his wife Twinkle Khanna taking a casual stroll around the property, when the visitors joined her. He captioned the post, "Look who else is in a leisurely holiday mood...the peahen and her peachicks join the Mrs. for a stroll #SpringBreak." Yesterday, Twinkle Khanna had also shared a few clicks of the 'surprise visitors' on her Instagram. She wrote, "Surprise visitors-A peahen and her two peachicks come to visit me and my two little ones - Forgot to ask them if our judge Sharma was right when he claimed that peacocks reproduced through their tears! #Jeez #springbreak."
Earlier this month, Akshay whisked away his kids for a 'quick getaway' to Hong Kong, while Twinkle Khanna was enjoying a solo trip, somewhere in a snowy land. The actor was all up for dad duties but first he wanted to enjoy the 'harbour view', which he did. Akshay posted a picture of him enjoying the view from his hotel room on his Instagram and wrote, "Enjoying the harbour view and some calm before the world and kids wake up #DadOnDuty #QuickGetaway."
On the work front, Akshay has films such as Gold and Kesari in the pipeline. He is also gearing up for the release of his film 2.0 also starring Rajinikanth.