Weekend Binge: Liked Kota Factory 3? Bookmark These Films And Shows

Vikrant Massey in a still from 12th Fail. (courtesy: YouTube)

Kota Factory Season 3 is now available for streaming on Netflix. This new season arrives nearly three years after season 2. Of course, fans can't wait to see what Jeetu Bhaiya has in store for all his students this time. Oh, and, how can we miss the innocence of Balmukund Meena, the fierceness of Shivangi Ranawat, and the cute moments between Vaibhav Pandey and Vartika Ratawal? Here comes the big question — will all the students be able to get into IIT? For that, you have to watch the show. For those of you who have already watched the latest season, we have some really cool education-based content with unlimited entertainment waiting for you. Below are some films and series you can watch over the weekend:

1. 12th Fail - Disney+ Hotstar

The biggest hit of Vikrant Massey's career is the biopic of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Not only does the movie tell the story of how Manoj managed to clear the exam while facing financial issues, but it also leaves you gushing over the romantic relationship between Manoj and Shraddha (played by Medha Shankar).

2. Super 30 - Disney+ Hotstar

The film is based on the life of Anand Kumar, who set up a coaching institute to prepare poor students in Patna for the IIT-JEE. Headlined by Hrithik Roshan, the movie also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

3. Chhichhore - Disney+ Hotstar

The story of six friends, who are studying at one of the top colleges of India, has stayed in our hearts rent-free. Often called “losers,” the group manages to shed this tag through their journey. How do they do it? To find out, watch the film featuring late Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Sharma.

4. 3 Idiots - Prime Video

Don't know about you but the first thing that came to our mind is "Jahapanah tussi great ho, Tofu kabool karo." The Rajkumar Hirani masterpiece needs no introduction. As Aamir Khan's Rancho said, "Kaamyaab hone ke liye nahin, Kaabil hone ke liye padho.”

5. Aspirants - Prime Video

The coming-of-age show produced by TVF revolves around three friends - Abhilash Sharma (Naveen Kasturia), Gurpreet Singh (Shivankit Singh Parihar), and Shwetketu Jha (Abhilash Thapliyal). The series delves into their past, where the trio prepare for UPSC in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, while their present showcases their personal and professional struggles.

Which one of these projects have you not watched?