Scam 1992 Actor Deletes Viral Tweet Seeking Work, Writes: 'Everything Is Fine, God Is Kind'

Hemant Kher shared this image. (courtesy: hemant__kher)

Scam 1992 actor Hemant Kher trended big time on social media last week for his tweet seeking work from filmmakers and casting directors. However, after his original post went viral, the actor clarified in a number of tweets that he is “not sad” neither “out of work” but is just “trying to reach out to more people in the (showbiz) industry.” Hemant has also deleted his old tweet, where he requested “writers, directors, casting directors, and creators, kindly consider me to play parts in your stories/movies/series/short films”. When a barrage of fans expressed concern and extended support to Hemant in the comments section, he assured them that “everything is fine” and that they should not “feel sorry” for him.

Everything is fine. God is kind. I will be eternally grateful for all the love, support and appreciation I received. Happy and Hopeful ???? — Hemant Kher (@hemantgkher) April 16, 2023

A fan, reacting to Hemant Kher's viral tweet last week, commented: “Feel very sorry.” To this, the actor replied: “Please don't feel sorry. I am not sad or disheartened. I am just appealing for work. That's it.”

Please don't feel sorry. I am not sad or disheartened. I am just appealing for work. That's it. — Hemant Kher (@hemantgkher) April 15, 2023

When another Twitter user suggested he should make a career in the stock market, just like his character in Scam 1992, Hemant had this epic reply: “Bhai. Acting achhi karta hun vahi karta rahunga toh achha rahega (I am good at acting and I think it will be nice if I will only continue that)…I think.”

Bhai. Acting achhi karta hun vahi karta rahunga toh achha rahega.. I think ???? — Hemant Kher (@hemantgkher) April 15, 2023

A fan predicted that Hemant Kher would get new projects soon: “Hemant Sir, don't be disappointed, you are going to get a very good job in the industry very soon, some producer and some director is definitely going to contact you, this is my prediction, definitely you will get a very good job, don't be disappointed now.” To this, the actor responded: “Main niraash nahi hu bas aapna kaam badhana chahta hu (am not sad but just want to expand my work).”

मैं निराश नहीं हूँ , बस अपना काम बढ़ाना चाहता हूँ ! — Hemant Kher (@hemantgkher) April 15, 2023

“Arrre... Thank you dost... But don't cry… I am not out of work... I am just trying to reach out to more people in the industry!” wrote Hemant after a fan expressed sorrow and misery over his now-deleted tweet.

Arrre.. Thank you dost.. But don't cry.. I am not out of work.. I am just trying to reach out to more people in the industry! — Hemant Kher (@hemantgkher) April 16, 2023

Like many fans, if you are also wondering why Hemant Kher sought work on social media, he has this to say: “I feel one must never stop trying!”

???? I feel one must never stop trying!! — Hemant Kher (@hemantgkher) April 14, 2023

Hemant Kher has worked in several TV shows and web series as a writer. Some of these projects are Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Just Dance, L'il Champs, Rudra and Unpaused.

After playing the role of Harshad Mehta's big brother Ashwin in Scam 1992, Hemant Kher featured in the film Shadow Assassins and in the series Aazaad.