After Gold Releases, Akshay Kumar Says This Is His 'Best Phase As Actor'

Akshay Kumar is one of those actors in Bollywood, who is known for his diverse acting prowess. Akshay, who initially started his career as an action hero, starring in films like Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, International Khiladi, has come a long way to becoming one of the most versatile actors of the industry. Akshay speaking to news agency PTI said that this is "best phase" of his life as actor. "This is the best phase for me as an actor. I was always wary of having an image. When I came in the film industry I was given action hero tag, no one would offer me a romantic or comedy film, only action films were offered to me," PTI quoted Akshay Kumar as saying.

Akshay Kumar said that in the initial years, there was no "growth" and he could hardly experiment with films unlike now. "I kept doing action films for 14 years. There was no growth. I would call this as the best phase as I can do a lot of things like Kesari, as an action film, Housefull 4 as a comedy film and some socially-relevant movies. I get to play so many characters and do all kind of films," Akshay told PTI.

Akshay Kumar thanked directors David Dhawan and Rajkumar Santoshi for giving him films, which began to change his career for good. "I have to thank David Dhawan who gave me Me Aur Mrs Khiladi and Rajkumar Santoshi for Khakee. Things started changing since then," said the 50-year-old actor.

Akshay Kumar's film Gold released in the theatres on Friday. Gold is the fictional re-telling of the India's iconic win at the 1948 London Olympics. Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold also features Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and Vineet Kumar Singh. Gold clashed with John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate.

