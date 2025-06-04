<i>Adolescence</i> Records New Feat As It Becomes Netflix's Second Biggest English-Language TV Series

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Psychological crime drama "Adolescence" became a viral hit after its March 2025 release. The series is now Netflix's second biggest English-language show, surpassing "Stranger Things" Season 4. It achieved 141.2 million views, while "Wednesday" remains first with 252.1 million views.

Psychological crime drama Adolescence became a viral sensation in March 2025, upon its release. Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barantini, the British series was highly applauded for its exceptional storytelling and performances.

The show has now recorded another historic feat, as it has qualified to become Netflix's second biggest English-language TV series, knocking off Stranger Things Season 4, by clocking in 141.2M views.

The first slot is still taken by Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, which had recorded 252.1M views in its first 91 days.

This update came in after Adolescence won big at the recently held Gotham TV Awards in New York. It bagged trophies for Breakthrough Limited Series and two acting awards for stars Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper, as quoted by The Guardian.

Stephen Graham's Acceptance Speech At Gotham Awards

The actor expressed deep gratitude for his accolade, he had played the role of the patriarch of the family, Eddie Miller.

Graham said, "We're overwhelmed for you to embrace us the way you have. This was a small colloquial piece that was made with love, respect, humility and dignity, and we treated the subject with a lot of passion, but a lot of care."

Plot

Adolescence tells the tale of a 13-year-old boy. He gets arrested after he is accused of murdering a female classmate.

The show garnered widespread positive response for its story, writing, cinematography, and thoughtful representation. The plot led to essential conversations on the persisting online misogyny and increasing youth violence.

Possibility Of Adolescence Season 2

Adolescence creator Hannah Walters and star Stephen Graham had earlier told Variety, that there is a possibility of Season 2. No official details about the second season have been revealed.

However, they affirmed that there are chances of developing a story.

