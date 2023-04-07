Aditya Roy Kapur's Cheer Squad At Gumraah Screening Included Rumoured Girlfriend Ananya Panday

Mrunal Thakur and Aditya Roy Kapur (L), Ananya Panday (R)

At the screening of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's thriller Gumraah, Ananya Panday, who is rumoured to be dating the latter, was pictured entering the venue. Ananya, who was also pictured at the screening of Jubilee last night, skipped the photo-op session and rushed to the theatre. Meanwhile, Aditya's sister-in-law and actor Vidya Balan and her husband and film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur (Aditya's brother) also attended the screening. The couple happily posed for the cameras at the film screening. Meanwhile, the film's lead actors Mrunal Thakur and Aditya Roy Kapur were all smiles. Ronit Roy, who also features in the film, was accompanied by his family.

Last month, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked together on the runway during a fashion show. Ananya Panday posted these pictures of herself with Aditya Roy Kapur. No caption needed.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first trended big time when Karan Johar asked the Liger actress on his show Koffee With Karan 7 last year: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." Ananya Panday also cheered for Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening of his web-series The Night Manager. Other than that, the actors were also pictured together at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception, a picture from which went insanely viral.