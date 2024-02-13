Singer Aditya Narayan Slammed After Viral Video Shows Him Throwing Away Fan's Phone At Concert

Aditya pictured during a concert. (courtesy: Deepakkhatri812)

Singer and television host Aditya Narayan has found himself in the centre of a controversy after a video surfaced online showing him grabbing a fan's phone and flinging it away during a recent concert in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. The now-viral clip captures Aditya singing the song Aaj Ki Raat from the 2006 film Don. Amid his performance, Aditya approaches the audience, attempting to snatch a phone from a fan in the crowd. When the individual refuses to let go of the phone, Aditya strikes the fan with the mic, forcibly takes the phone, and flings it away before resuming his performance. The motive behind the singer's actions remains unclear.

Following the incident, many of Aditya's fans have expressed their disappointment with his behaviour. They have shared notes on X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their grievances and criticise his actions.

A user wrote, “Aditya Narayan, son of ace singer Udit Narayan, gained popularity through fans' support, but now he assaults a fan by throwing his mobile. # Aditya Narayan should be banned from participating in concerts for a couple of years and apologise to the fan for his actions. He needs a reality check for his arrogant behaviour. #BanAdityaNarayan.”

Someone else shared the video of the broken phone and said, “Such a disgraceful act. People who desire fame should also learn to handle it with grace. This is the same person who just a while back was crying and pleading for work. Utterly shameful #AdityaNarayan.”

“Aditya Narayan throws the phone of his fan and hits him with his mic. That phone would be someone or his father's hard-earned money. Really disgusting act by #AdityaNarayan. Retweet if u are angry at #AdityaNarayan,” read a note.

A person wrote, “#AdityaNarayan misbehave with a fan during his concert as he was captured hitting the fan with the mic and throwing away his phone in the crowd. This is unacceptable.”

“Shameful act by #AdityaNarayan,” echoed a few.

Reminding the star of his father Udit Narayan's legacy, a user pointed out, “This is very Shameful act by #AdityaNarayan. Is this son of Very humble Udit Narayan???? #AdityaNarayan.”

A fan also shared a video of Udit Narayan performing in a concert and expressed, “Aditya Narayan kuch to Sikh leta Udit Narayan ji se kitne pyare aadmi hai [Aditya Narayan must learn something from Udit Narayan ji; he's such a lovely person.]”

Aditya Narayan has lent his vocals to numerous hit songs including Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, and Tattad Tattad.