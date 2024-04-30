Aditi Rao Hydari On Heeramandi Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'He's Very Passionate About Everything He Does'

Image shared on Instagram.( Image courtesy: aditiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari revealed in a new interview with Rediff how she landed the part in the upcoming web series Heeramandi. In the new interview, when Aditi was asked about how she collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor recounted her experience and said: “He's very passionate about everything he does. He's also very knowledgeable. He has true love for each and every art form that goes into making cinema, and that I find very infectious. I would say that whatever one comes with in one's blood, when you walk on to a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set, it is complete surrender.

She further continued, "People perceive actors in a particular way. They may be like, Oh, if you blow, she'll just fly away. She's so delicate! But for him, there's more to a person than that. One day, he kept me hungry because I had to do a scene which was full of fire. He said, 'Aaj khana mat khana', and that helped me get that simmering sense of injustice.”

Ahead of Heeramandi release, co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha shared a collab post and treated their fans and followers to a candid picture of themselves. In the picture shared, the actors can be seen smiling their heart out. Aditi can be seen dressed in a black top while Sonakshi wears a white printed dress. Moreover, the picture was clicked by actor and Aditi's fiance Siddharth. Punning with words, Aditi wrote in the caption, "Fareedan and Bibbojaan spotted outside Bhansaliverse." For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Fareedan and Aditi plays Bibbojaan in the series. Aditi mentioned Siddharth's name with a camera emoji. Heeramandi actors Manisha Koirala and Sanjeeda Shaikh dropped love emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at what they posted:

The makers of Heeramandi hosted a grand screening of the series last week. The guest list included heavy weight names from the industry. Apart from the Heeramandi cast, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, Kapil Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Soni Razdan, Esha Deol and Shruti Haasan marked their presence at the event.