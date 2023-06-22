Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas' Film Continues To Freefall

Adipurush box office report: A still from the film

Adipurush, a controversial retelling of the Ramayana, continued its downward descent at the box office with Wednesday's earnings dipping between 30 and 35% from Tuesday. Day 6's earnings added upto around Rs 3.25 crore net, bringing the film's total so far to around Rs 120 crore net, reports Box Office India. Adipurush's fortunes have been somewhat redeemed by the film's Telugu version. Had there been only a Hindi version, Adipurush could have been the "grandmother of all disasters," according to Box Office India. It should be noted that the film clocked good numbers in its first weekend – the fall from grace began on Monday when poor reviews and word-of-mouth took effect.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, breaks with tradition in its depiction of the Ramayana. This combined with the street=style dialogues and the heavy-handed use of VFX have been the focus points of criticism of the film.

Last weekend, the makers of Adipurush announced they would revise some of the dialogues and they have indeed done so, replacing the word "baap" with "Lanka" in this sentence spoken by actor Devdatta Nage as Bajrang in the scene in which Lanka is set on fire - "Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki."

Ticket prices for Adipurush have also been reduced for two days – they will be available at Rs 150 on June 22 and 23. However, there is a catch – audiences will have to pay for the 3D glasses they use in the theatres.

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan as Raghav, Janaki and Lankesh respectively. In addition to Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, Sunny Singh rounds out the main cast as Shesh.