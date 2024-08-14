Adah Sharma On If She Was Scared While Moving Into Sushant Singh Rajput's Flat: "<i>Kyun Darr Lagna Chahiye</i>?"

Adah Sharma, who moved into Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing building Mont Blanc in Mumbai's Bandra in June on rent, reacted to the query if she felt scared before moving in an interview with Instant Bollywood. The actor said, "Kyun darr lagna chahiye? (Why should there be fear?)" She explained, "Agar life mein aap ne kuch galat nahin kiya hai toh darr kis baat ka. Agar aap kuch guilt mein ho ya aap ne kuch galat kiya hai toh darr hona chahiye kisi bhi chiz ka I feel. (If you haven't done anything wrong in life, there's no reason to be afraid of. If you have a guilt or have done something wrong, then you should feel fear about everything, I believe.)"

Adah Sharma moved to the apartment near Joggers' Park with her mother and grandmother, according to News 18. When asked about the constant media scrutiny over her decision, Adah Sharma told News 18, "I think by now the audience, the media and the film industry know that I'm a very private person. I share bits of my life on social media which I will continue to do but the parts I don't feel comfortable sharing, I'm fiercely protective about them."

In June, Adah Sharma confimed her move to Bombay Times, "I moved into the flat (Mont Blanc Apartments, Bandra) four months ago, but I was busy promoting my projects, including Bastar and the OTT release of The Kerala Story. After that, I spent some time at the elephant sanctuary in Mathura. It's only recently that I got some time off and have finally settled in," she told the publication.

She added, "I have lived in the same house at Pali Hill (Bandra) all my life and this is the first time I've moved out of there. I'm very sensitive to vibes, and this place gives me positive ones. Our homes in Kerala and Mumbai have been surrounded by trees and we used to feed birds and squirrels. So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed birds."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his Mumbai apartment. He was 34. Adah Sharma was last seen in Sudipto Sen's Bastar: The Naxal Story.