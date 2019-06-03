Actress-Singer Ruma Guha Thakurta, Once Married To Kishore Kumar, Dies At 84

Actress Ruma Guha Thakurta died in Kolkata (courtesy Facebook)

Veteran Bengali actress Ruma Guha Thakurta, best known for her roles in Satyajit Ray-directed films such as Ganashatru (1989) and Abhijan (1962), died in Kolkata today morning at her Ballygunge residence. She was 84. The funeral will be held in Kolkata today evening. Ruma Guha Thakurta was born in Kolkata in 1934. The actress was married to Kishore Kumar from 1950 to 1958. Their son Amit Kumar (now 66) is a singer and composer for Bollywood movies. After her divorce, Ruma Guha Thakurta married Arup Guha Thakurta, with whom she has daughter Sromona Guha Thakurta, also a singer. Ruma Guha Thakurta founded the Calcutta Youth Choir in 1958.

Within hours after the tragic news was shared, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the actress on Twitter: "Saddened at the passing away of Ruma Guha Thakurta. Her contribution to the field of cinema and music will always be remembered. My condolences to her family and her admirers."

Saddened at the passing away of Ruma Guha Thakurta. Her contribution to the field of cinema and music will always be remembered. My condolences to her family and her admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 3, 2019

Ruma Guha Thakurta began her career as an actress in 1944 with Amiya Chakrvarty's Jwar Bhata and went on to star in films such as Personal Assistant, Nirjan Saikate, Antony Firingee, Dadar Kirti, 36 Chowringhee Lane, Agun and Asha O Bhalobasha. In the Nineties, she featured in movies such as Wheel Chair, Indrajit and Sangharsha. Mira Nair's critically acclaimed film The Namesake remains her last project.

Ruma Guha Thakurta also had an impressive career as a playback singer, singing for movies ranging from 1958's Lukochuri and 1961's Tin Konya to 1970's Bakso Badal and 1976's Mera Dharam Meri Maa.