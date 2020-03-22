Actress Debi Mazar Tests Positive For Coronavirus: 'I Am Ok'

Debi Mazar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: debimazar )

Highlights Debi Mazar shared a post on social media

She revealed she has tested positive for coronavirus

"I'm going to heal here, in my own home," she wrote

Actress Debi Mazar, who is known for her performance in TV series Civil Wars, has tested positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old actress shared a post on social media revealing that she developed symptoms last week and is now living under quarantine with her family. Debi Mazar also revealed that her husband, Italian celebrity chef Gabriele Corcos, and teenage daughters Giulia and Evelina suffered "low-grade fever, headaches, sore throat and body aches" two weeks before she woke up with the same symptoms and high fever. In her statement, the actress wrote: "I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I am ok! About a month ago my entire home (husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug - Low-grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal, I thought but it felt unusual/different. Two weeks later, on March 15, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or...Corona?"

"I had had cocktails the evening prior and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends. I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16 (March 16). He said no, I didn't meet the criteria. I hadn't recently traveled out of the country and I hadn't been with someone who had actually tested positive. I found this kind of a crazy criterion for a New Yorker as I had taken the subway, gone to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc. I was the mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies and bleach wipes, dry goods, extra food, etc. Because we have Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely, my biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC and forbidding movement outside the home without permission, like China and all of Europe?"

Sharing a health update, Debi Mazar wrote: "A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits, which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17 (March 17). First, I was tested for the flu - which was negative. Then they tested me for Covid-19. I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results, which would take 3-7 days (in South Korea, it takes two hours). Well...today is day 5 and I just found out. I'm hoping I've been through the worst of it already. It's very 'morphy.' One day I feel crappy and the next I'm normal. Today, my lungs are heavy but I'm tough."

"I can breathe and I'm going to heal here, in my own home! My family is under quarantine for 14 days. They have no symptoms. I think we all had it possibly already? Who knows? Anyhow, stay home people! Protect yourselves and your loved ones. Build up your immune systems. Good luck and god bless us all!" she added.

Read her post here:

Debi Mazar has joined a growing number of celebrities who have tested positive for Coronavirus such as Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Game Of Thrones actors Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma, Quantum Of Solace star Olga Kurylenko and Frozen 2 voice actor Rachel Matthews. The virus, first detected at a seafood market in China's Wuhan, has claimed several lives worldwide. Over 341 have tested positive in India so far, including singer Kanika Kapoor.