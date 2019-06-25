Awara Paagal Deewana Actress Aarti Chabria Marries Visharad Beedassy. See Pics

Aarti Chabria with Visharad Beedassy (Image courtesy: aartichabria)

Actress Aaarti Chabria got married to Mauritius-based charted accountant Visharad Beedassy. The 36-year-old actress announced the big news on social media by sharing a picture of herself along with her husband on Tuesday afternoon and she wrote: "Guess who just got married. Please give us your blessings." Aarti looked stunning as a bride in a red lehenga which she picked from the shelves of Lalit Dalmii. She accessorised her look with a gold mathapatti, a statement necklace and earrings. The groom complemented her in a golden and maroon sherwani. Aarti can be seen goofily posing for the picture and soon after she shared the picture on social media, congratulatory wishes started pouring in.

Take a look at Aarti Chabria's post here:

Pictures from the wedding ceremony were dedicated to several fan pages dedicated to the actress. Take a look at the pictures here:

Speaking of finding her "Mr Right" in Virsharad, in an interview, Aarti told Bombay Times: "I had many times given up on the idea that I would find my Mr Right, but my family members always felt that one day, I would find my soulmate. I feel it is because of my family's blessings that I found Visharad, because he is everything that I had ever dreamt of. I am extremely lucky to have found him after a long wait."

Aarti Chabria is model-turned-actress, who is best-known for her performances in films such as Awara Paagal Deewana, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai and Shaadi No 1. Besides Bollywood films, Aarti has also featured in Telugu, Punjabi and Kannada movies. She was also a celebrity contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6 and the winner of the fourth season of Fear Factor - Khatron Ke Khiladi.

