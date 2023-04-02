Actor Vijay Makes Instagram Debut: 'Hello Nanbas And Nanbis'

Vijay shared this image. (courtesy: actorvijay)

Hey folks, here is some good news for you. Tamil actor Vijay has become the latest celebrity to join Instagram. In his first social media post on his verified handle, the actor posted a picture of himself, wearing a black suit and greeted his followers with this absolutely sweet message. Sharing the post the actor wrote, "Hello Nanbas and Nanbis (Hello Friends and Friends)." The post was an instant hit on Instagram and left his fans elated. Many fans dopped heart emojis under his post while others expressed their joy while hailing him as "Thalaiva" on his post. One user wrote, "At least now it has come," while another wrote, "Nice post Thalapathy."

Take a look at the post here:

The Instagram profile of the 48-year-old actor has already amassed 2.3 million followers within a few hours of joining. The Varisu star, who has a social media presence on Twitter and Facebook, was on a social media recluse for some time.

On the work front, Vijay is currently working on Leo. The film is directed by Lokesh Lanagaraj, which is set to hit the screens on October 19. It is said to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. It Also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The shoot of the film is currently underway.

The actor made his debut in 1992 with Naalaiya Theerpu, which was commercially a flop. Actor Vijay has been part of hit films like, Beast, Master, Mersil, Bigil, Theri, Sarkar, to name a few. The actor married Sangeetha Sornalingam in 1999 and they have two children.