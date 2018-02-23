Actor Stephen Fry Reveals Battle With Prostate Cancer Stephen Fry said he underwent surgery to remove part of his prostate and lymph nodes in January

Stephen Fry at an event in London. (Image courtesy AFP) London: Highlights Stephen Fry underwent a surgery to remove part of his prostate "For the moment I'm fit and well and happy," said Stephen Fry He pulled out BAFTA film awards for the first time in years



Mr Fry said he underwent surgery to remove part of his prostate and lymph nodes in January, and "it all seemed to go pretty well."



"As far as we know it's all been got," he said, adding: "For the moment I'm fit and well and happy."



Mr Fry, who hosted last year's BAFTA film awards and pulled out of presenting this month's ceremony for the first time in years, described the cancer as an "aggressive little bugger."



He revealed it was discovered after visiting his doctor for a routine flu jab before Christmas.



Mr Fry, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing gay writer Oscar Wilde in the 1997 movie Wilde, said he had been staying out of the public eye as he continued to recover.



"I've been keeping my head down as much as possible because you want to get better without strangers sending you cards and letters because you have to reply to them all," he added.



Mr Fry first made his name acting in cult British television shows Blackadder and Jeeves and Wooster, and has starred in more than two dozen films, as well as performing on stage, writing books and directing.



