Actor Nimisha Nair Posts Video Of 'Drunk Men' Blocking Cab, 'Harassing' Her In Mumbai

Actor Nimisha Nair recently took to social media to share a harrowing event in Mumbai's Bandra East. She raised questions about public safety as she described what she went through, tagging Mumbai Police.

What's Happening

In the note shared on Instagram, Nimisha Nair revealed how two men on a scooter started chasing the cab driver after he overtook them, and soon the situation went out of hand.

Nimisha Nair's social media post read, "At nearly 4:50 AM, near Kherwadi Flyover, two possibly drunk, aggressive hooligans decided to teach my Uber driver a 'lesson' for overtaking them. There are cameras all over WEH to clarify this."

She continued, "They tried to block our way on a no-stop highway, eventually bringing their scooter to a halt in front of us in the middle of the highway, threatened my driver with rage-'Teri maa ch*** dunga'-tried to forcefully pull the doors open and asked me to roll down the windows."

"We obviously did none of that on account of our safety, because he clearly came to hit the driver. This harassment and aggression ensued in the middle of the highway with multiple witnesses, before they realised I took a video and they attempted to take a picture of my car before going on their way."

Similar Incident Before

Nimisha Nair also recalled how this was not the first time she was experiencing such an incident.

She revealed that earlier this year she faced something quite the same while travelling in Colaba, Mumbai, for which she had also filed an FIR. The actress expressed frustration over unchecked safety measures and the challenges she has been combating after lodging a formal complaint. She concluded by stating that she will take action soon.