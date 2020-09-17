Actor Mohit Sehgal's Birthday Post For Wife Sanaya Irani Is All About Love

Mohit Sehgal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: itsmohitsehgal)

Highlights "Thanks for being the love of my life, my wife," wrote Mohit

"I wish you all the happiness," he added

Actress Sanaya celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday

On wife Sanaya Irani's birthday, Mohit Sehgal shared a couple of adorable pictures of themselves and wrote a special note for her, which is all about love. Actress Sanaya, who married Mohit in 2016, celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday. In one of the photos, Sanaya can be seen kissing Mohit while another one features her cutting her birthday cake. "Happy birthday, my baby. There is nothing that I want more than to spend the next one hundred birthdays of yours by my side. Today, on this day, I want to thank uncle aunty for bringing you in this world and giving me the most precious gift of my life, to my dad for letting me come to Bombay, if that didn't happen, I would have never met you. I am the lucky one," wrote Mohit for the actress.

He added: "Thanks for being the love of my life, my wife, my friend, my soulmate, my co-actor #chashmish #mjht, and now my hair stylist too. Baby, I wish you all the happiness and awesome work in the coming years. May 2021 be your year as you say and it continues to be the same for the rest of your life. May you get everything you wish for. May lord keeps his shield all around you. Happy birthday once again to my amazing, dazzling, gorgeous wife. Love you always."

Earlier in the day, Sanaya Irani shared glimpses of her birthday party on Instagram with this ROFL caption: "Instagram vs Reality. That's pretty much how I brought in my birthday. When it's 2020, nothing surprises me. Had such a fun night with my peeps." The photos also feature Sanaya's best friend, actress Drashti Dhami.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal met on the sets of 2008 show Miley Jab Hum Tum and fell in love. They co-starred in the show from 2008 to 2010. The duo got married on January 25, 2016 in Goa.

Sanaya is best-known for her performance in TV show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? which also starred Barun Sobti.