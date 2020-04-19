Actor Ejaz Khan Arrested Over Facebook Post

"He has been charged under section 153A and others of the IPC for promoting enmity among communities," said a Mumbai police official

Ejaz Khan is a former Bigg Boss Contestant. (courtesy: paripabalkar )

Highlights

  • Actor Ejaz Khan was arrested
  • In October 2018, he was held for allegedly possessing banned drugs
  • "Further probe is underway," said a Mumbai police official
Mumbai:

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ejaz Khan was arrested on Saturday for allegedly uploading an objectionable Facebook post, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

Khan was summoned to Khar police station in connection with the comment made during a Facebook live session and then placed under arrest, he said.

"He has been charged under section 153A and others of the IPC for promoting enmity among communities. Further probe is underway," he added.

Khan was arrested in July last year for posting objectionable videos that could allegedly have caused enmity among communities, police had said at the time. In October 2018, he was held for allegedly possessing banned drugs, police said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

