Actor Arjun Gowda Becomes An Ambulance Driver To Help People Amid COVID Spike

While a section of movie stars were busy holidaying at exotic locations and bombarding our feeds with the quintessential avocado and toast-eating pictures and fancy photoshoots, Kannada actor Arjun Gowda did something that put him on the list of trends and for all the right reasons. And we mean the real deal. During the spike in COVID cases across the country, the actor decided to step out for some humanitarian work and is currently working as an ambulance driver to help the COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru. During a recent interview with Bangalore Times, the actor opened up about the idea behind taking up the job and said, "I've been on the road for a couple of days and I've already helped out around half a dozen people with assistance for final rites. We want to ensure that we help out anyone in need irrespective of where they come from or what religion they practice."

Sharing a snippet of a news article featuring him on his unverified social media account, an excerpt from his post read: "I have taken all necessary precautions and also necessary training... Am overwhelmed for your wishes, this means a lot to me. It's my commitment and my honour to serve and work for the people of Karnataka."

Other than Arjun Gowda, stars like Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, John Abraham, SS Rajamouli and Taapsee Pannu have been actively amplifying SOS requests on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic

Arjun Gowda is best-known for his performances in films such as Yuvarathnaa, Odeya, Rustum and Aa Drushya, to name a few.