About Last Night: Rumoured Couple Triptii Dimri And Sam Merchant's Dinner Date

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant are rumoured to be dating. The rumoured couple frequently shares glimpses of their vacations on social media. On Tuesday night, they stepped out in Mumbai for a dinner date and were pictured outside an eatery. Several photos and videos from the rumoured couple's dinner date have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Triptii and Sam are seen entering the restaurant. They were dressed in their casual best. The actress is seen dressed in a white shirt teamed with a matching top and beige cargo pants. Triptii posed for the paparazzi and waved at them before heading inside.

Last month, Sam praised Triptii's performance in Bad Newz on Instagram, calling it "great" and "thoroughly entertaining." The movie, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, explores the rare medical condition of heteropaternal superfecundation and also stars Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia.

In March this year, the rumoured couple went on a holiday to Goa. The actress treated her fans to picturesque snapshots. In one of the pictures, Triptii Dimri is seen posing in a white shirt teamed with black pants against a scenic backdrop. Triptii Dimri's rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant also shared images from the same location. Although they haven't posted joint pictures, the similar backgrounds in their individual photos suggest that they were on a vacation together.

On the work front, Triptii is set to appear in upcoming films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao and Dhadak 2 where she'll be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi.