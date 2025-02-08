About Last Night: Kriti Sanon's Dinner Date With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon and her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, are making headlines once again. On Friday night, the duo stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai, and of course, the paparazzi did not miss a beat.

While leaving, Kriti and Kabir were spotted together, but in a classic Bollywood-style move, they quickly split – Kriti walked one way, while Kabir took the other. The businessman even tried to hide his face. But in the end, the duo hopped into the same car, keeping the buzz alive.

Style-wise, Kriti Sanon served a chic all-denim look. Meanwhile, Kabir kept it effortlessly cool in a casual t-shirt, pants and sweatshirt combo.

Pictures and videos of Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia keep surfacing on social media. Back in January, snapshots from their New Year getaway went viral. The images, shared on Reddit, may be blurry, but they captured some intimate moments between the two.

In one image, Kriti Sanon was seen resting her head on Kabir Bahia's shoulder. Another photo showed them sitting next to actor Varun Sharma at a concert featuring Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehwish Hayat.

But the picture that truly set the internet buzzing? A cosy moment of the rumoured couple enjoying time together in an infinity pool. Click here to check out these pictures.

Before that, Kriti Sanon was spotted celebrating Christmas in Dubai with her Kabir Bahia. A viral video captured the two dancing to Kya Hua Tera Vaada while Stebin Ben performed live.

The rumoured couple seemed to be completely lost in the moment. Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon, was also part of the celebration. Adding to the excitement, MS Dhoni joined in and made the night even more special as they all danced together.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Netflix film Do Patti. The Shashanka Chaturvedi also features Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh in pivotal roles.