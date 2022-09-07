About Last Night: How Hrithik And Others Made Rakesh Roshan's Birthday Special

Hrithik and family in a still from the video. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Rakesh Roshan celebrated his 73rd birthday on Tuesday. A day later, his son and actor Hrithik Roshan posted a video from the festivities at home. Hrithik Roshan, posting a video of his dad cutting the birthday cake, wrote: "About last night. Happy Birthday Papa. Making 73 look 37. Invincible. We love you." Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina also shared a picture from her uncle Rakesh Roshan's birthday festivities and she wrote: "Happy birthday Tutu Papa we love you sooo much (as demonstrated by Duggu bhaiya)." Rakesh Roshan, thanking Pashmina in the comments, wrote: "Thank you family for the lovely evening."

See the post shared by Hrithik Roshan here:

This is what Pashmina Roshan posted:

Rakesh Roshan's wife Pinkie wished him by posting a video on Instagram and he wrote: "Wishing you warm wishes from my heart. Happy Birthday to my dear husband I love you, respect you for your honesty and hard work....Your dedication, never give up attitude...your the Iron Man of the strongest mettle there is... A true friend, a master of all trades...Thankyou for being in our lives."

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in a high-octane action film co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.. He will also star in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.

Hrithik's dad Rakesh Roshan started his career as an actor in 1970 film Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani and followed it up films like Buniyaad, Khoobsurat, Kaamchor and Bhagwan Dada among others. He made his debut as director with 1987 film Khudgarz and also directed films like Khoon Bhari Maang, King Uncle, Koyala and Karan Arjun. He gave son Hrithik his big Bollywood break with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.