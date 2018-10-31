Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday Post For Sikander Kher Is A True Blast From The Past

Abhishek Bachchan shared this image. (Image courtesy: bachchan)

Highlights "Happy birthday little brother," wrote Abhishek Bachchan "May you have the best year ever," he added Abhishek and Sikander have co-starred in 3 films

Abhishek Bachchan surely knows how to set the Internet ablaze and his latest Twitter post reminds us of just that. On Wednesday, Abhishek wished his Game co-star Sikander Kher in the sweetest way possible. The 42-year-old actor struck gold in his photo archive and shared a throwback picture of Sikander from his childhood days, in which he can be seen curled up in his mother Kirron Kher's arms. Abhishek, described the picture in the best possible way and wrote: "I prefer to remember you like this and not the hulk you've grown in to. Happy birthday little brother! May you have the best year ever." Though Sikander hasn't responded to Abhishek's post as of now, but we can't wait to see his response.

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's tweet here:

I prefer to remember you like this not the hulk you've grown in to. Happy birthday little brother! May you have the best year ever. @sikandarkher pic.twitter.com/6ByzvgjKjK — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 31, 2018

Abhishek Bachchan and Sikander Kher have shared screen space in the 20111 film Game. The duo have also co-starred in the 2012 film Players and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, which released in 2010. Besides working with Sikander Kher, Abhishek Bachchan has also worked with Sikander's mother Kirron Kher in Dostana and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Sikander Kher is the son of actors Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 film Woodstock Villa. He has also featured in films such as Summer 2007, Aurangzeb and Tere Bin Laden 2 among others. He was last seen in the second season of the television series 24.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is currently basking the success of Manmarziyaan. He will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.