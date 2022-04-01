Abhishek Bachchan Reveals He Takes On A Role Keeping Aaradhya In Mind

Abhishek Bachchan. (courtesy: bachchan)

Time and again, Abhishek Bachchan has proved his mettle in the industry by giving some powerful performances in films such as Sarkar, The Big Bull, Ludo and others. Now, as the actor is all set to hit the silver screens with his upcoming movie Dasvi, Abhishek got chatty in an interview with Times of India and revealed how his choices have changed over time, keeping in mind his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Earlier, Abhishek used to play intense and serious roles, but in Dasvi he will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Speaking to the Times of India, Abhishek Bachchan talked about how his creative choices have changed over time. When asked how Aaradhya influenced his choices, the actor said, "As any parent would tell you, your child fashions a lot of your mindset. Not just in your professional life, it's every day. I've always been somebody who gives a lot of importance to family. So, obviously, I'm no different. My creative choices have indeed changed over time, keeping my family, my daughter in mind."

Abhishek Bachchan recently completed his 22 years in the industry. Speaking on his journey, the actor said he has a certain comfort level with his craft.

When asked about how his creative process in choosing scripts evolved, Abhishek Bachchan added, "I think my choices have changed to a large extent. Today, it's more about me wanting to be a part of a good story. That's been the most important criteria. More than my characterisation, I want to focus on good stories."

Over the past few years, Abhishek Bachchan tried his hands at several genres and came out with flying colours. In an interview, he also thanked the filmmakers of Bob Biswas, The Big Bull and Ludo for considering him as an option.

Abhishek Bachchan was recently declared uttaradhikari by his father-megastar Amitabh Bachchan after the release of Dasvi's trailer. He praised Abhishek's acting skills and lauded the makers.

Meanwhile, Dasvi will hit the theatres on April 7. The film revolves around an uneducated politician who decides to appear for Class 10 boards from jail. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.