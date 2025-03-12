Abhishek Bachchan On Parenting: "You Shouldn't Be Your Kid's Friend"

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Be Happy will be releasing on Amazon Prime on March 14. Ahead of its release, Abhishek Bachchan shared a few parenting tips during a conversation with Fever FM.

Abhishek Bachchan said that he feels parents should be "friendly" with their kids but "not a friend". He also shared no one can replace a mother's position in a child's life but a father, sometimes, gets ignored as he doesn't share his emotions openly.

In a chat with Fever FM, Abhishek said, "A lot of the time, in general discourse, we forget what a father might be going through. I feel men are not very good at expressing. It's a huge flaw and we feel that we just need to very silently take on whatever responsibilities or pressures and just get on with it."

He then added that a "father will never be able to replace a mother" and said that while women are the "superior race, that shouldn't have to discount what a father does. And it's nice, once in a while, to just throw maybe a bit of light that 'hey, maybe nothing compared to what a mother does, but they do try their best.'"

Abhishek Bachchan also shared that in today's age, parents are more friendly with their children.

"I think you should be friendly with your kid, you can't be your kid's friend. You are their parent. You are there to protect them and guide them but you have to be friendly enough for them to feel comfortable enough to come and confide in you and you should be the first person they would think of calling, if anything but I also believe that at the end of the day, you are their parent. They must understand that distinction, that's what I believe," he said.

Abhishek Bachchan has been playing a girl-dad in back-to-back films. In his last release, I Want To Talk, Abhishek Bachchan played a terminally-ill father, who discovers himself as well as his relationship with daughter over the years.

Be Happy is directed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza. Inayat Verma plays the lead along with Abhishek Bachchan.