Abhishek Bachchan Describes His Role In Ludo As Challenging 'But Equally Satisfying'

Abhishek Bachchan in Ludo. (courtesy bachchan )

Ahead of his film Ludo's release, Abhishek Bachchan, who is one of the lead actors in the film, wrote about his character Bittu, in his latest Instagram post on Wednesday. The actor, who plays the role of a kidnapper in the film, shared a still from the movie and he wrote in his caption: "Bittu, the character I play in Ludo is your classic 'hard exterior with a soft heart' kind of character." The Guru actor described his character in the film in these words: "A challenge to portray but equally satisfying. I can't wait till you all meet him.Ludo drops on Netflix on the November 12.

See Abhishek Bachchan's post here:

Ludo focuses on four equally intriguing stories, which intersect at some point. Sharing the film's trailer on social media, Abhishek Bachchan wrote earlier, "Zindagi ka khel, aur Ludo ki dice ka koi bharosa nahi. Kab baazi palat jaye, kisiko nahi pata." Check out the trailer here:

The film boasts of an impressive star cast that also includes Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu Production, the Netflix original will stream on the OTT giant on November 12.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in The Big Bull, which will release on Disney+Hotstar. His line-up of films also includes a film based on Bob Biswas and Gulab Jamun. The actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows.