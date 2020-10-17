Aashram: Chapter 2 - Bobby Deol's Series Gets A Release Date

Bobby Deol in a still from Aashram. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The sequel to Bobby Deols's web-series Aashram got a release date on Saturday. The series, directed by Prakash Jha, will premiere on MX Player on November 11 this year. Aashram revolves around the story of a spiritual leader named Baba Nirala (played by Bobby Deol) of Kashipur, his cult, and his transformation from a Godman to a conman. Announcing the release date on social media, Prakash Raj Productions, a production house owned by the Raajneeti director, wrote: "Baba ne jaani aapke mann ki baat aur khole #Aashram ke dwaar phir ek baar. #AashramChapter2, aa raha hai 11-11-2020 ko. Japnaam."

Aashram, which marks Prakash Jha's digital debut, also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury, Sachin Shroff and Anil Rastogi.

The first part of Aashram released on MX Player in August. It received mixed reviews from film critics and cine-lovers.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the web-series 3 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Aashram is Jha's first full-fledged foray into the web space. He uses the length and leeway that the medium allows to reflect upon the infiltration of blind faith into India's public life and its deleterious consequences. The nine-episode series rests on the theme of a manufactured personality cult. It explores the nuts and bolts of the bulwark of andh-bhakti (blind faith) from which a godman's power flows and gnaws away at the vitals of the heart of a society with multiple faultlines... Aashram is nothing if not bingeworthy"