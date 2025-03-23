Aamir Khan's Big Comment: "People Will Forget Me, Shah Rukh And Salman Khan"

The Khans of Bollywood – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh – are undoubtedly among the biggest stars in the industry. But it looks like Aamir Khan does not subscribe to this notion. The superstar recently spoke about how the Khan trio is not the “last of the stars.”

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Aamir said, "Every generation is better than the previous generation. They have our experience. This generation and the coming generation will become equally big stars. Par mujhe nahi lagta ki iske baad koi star nahi hoga. ‘We are the last of the stars,' aisa kuch nahi hai. Humare baad bahut aayenge [But I don't think there won't be any stars after us. There's nothing like we are the last of the stars. Many will come after us.]"

Aamir Khan also shared his perspective on the fleeting nature of stardom, stating that people will gradually forget him, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan over time.

He added, "Hum ginti mein bhi nahi rahenge. Aap log bhool jaaoge. Zamana aage chalta hai. Yahi toh duniya ka reet hai. Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh. Mahesh makes sure ki destruction ho, phir aap bhool jaate ho har cheez. [We won't even be counted anymore. Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh. People will forget us. Time moves forward. That is the way of the world. Mahesh ensures destruction happens, and then you forget everything.]"

Aamir Khan shared that he, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have casually discussed the idea of doing a film together. The three of them are just waiting for the right script. The actor even joked that even if the movie is not great, fans would still love seeing the three Khans share the screen.

Aamir Khan rang in his 60th birthday on March 14 with a celebration at his Mumbai residence. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were among the special guests who joined in for the bash.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Sikandar, featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, is set to hit theatres on March 30. As for Shah Rukh Khan, he will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King.