Shah Rukh Khan Sends Big Love To Kolkata Knight Riders' Players: "Be Healthy, Happy..."

Shah Rukh Khan visited the Kolkata Knight Riders dressing room to encourage his team ahead of their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 season.

KKR's official Instagram account shared a video of the team co-owner's visit, showing him personally greeting each team member. The post was captioned, "King Khan ka pyaar, Knights ke naam, Shahrukh Khan | #AmiKKR | #TATAIPL2025 | #KKRvRCB."

He hugged them warmly and said, "God bless you. Please be healthy, be happy. And thank you, Chandu sir, for looking after them. Welcome aboard to the new members. Thank you, Ajinkya, for joining us and being a captain. God bless you, and I hope you will find a good home here and play well with all of us. Have a good evening, a good match, and be healthy."

The superstar arrived in Kolkata on Friday evening to attend the IPL 2025 opening ceremony at Eden Gardens. Fans at the airport received a warm welcome from Khan, who was dressed casually in a white T-shirt and jeans, as he acknowledged them with waves and flying kisses.

The KKR-RCB matchup holds historical significance, recalling the inaugural IPL game in 2008 when Brendon McCullum's explosive 158-run innings for KKR against RCB marked the tournament's spectacular beginning.

Both teams enter the 2025 season with new captains at the helm - Ajinkya Rahane leading KKR and Rajat Patidar captaining RCB. The Bengaluru team is particularly motivated to end their four-match losing streak against the Knight Riders.