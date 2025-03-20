Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan Meet New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon On His India Visit

Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala, and Ashutosh Gowariker recently met New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to explore exciting opportunities for film destination collaborations.

The meeting focused on enhancing ties between the Indian film industry and New Zealand, with discussions aimed at promoting the country as a prime destination for film productions. A source close to the development revealed that the Prime Minister personally invited these celebrities, encouraging them to explore New Zealand as a top destination for Indian film productions.

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, RH Christopher, also shared a picture with them on social media, and wrote, “The film scene brings money into our economy which creates jobs and grows incomes – and I want to see more of that. So it was great to catch up with a few Bollywood stars to get their thoughts on what more we can do!”

In the photo, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala, and Ashutosh Gowariker can be seen posing while Christopher Luxon takes a group selfie.

On March 16, Christopher Luxon visited BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi accompanied by a 110-member delegation. The delegation included senior government officials, ministers, business leaders, and community representatives from New Zealand.

During his visit to India, Luxon reportedly also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 17 to engage in wide-ranging discussions. This marks Luxon's first trip to India as Prime Minister, and he is traveling with one of the largest delegations ever seen for a New Zealand Prime Minister's visit.

Christopher also visited Mumbai from March 19 to 20 before returning to Wellington.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Christopher Luxon and held discussions for fostering deeper collaborations across key sectors.

“Heartiest welcome to PM of New Zealand to Mumbai and Maharashtra. It was a privilege to meet and interact with PM and his delegation. Our discussions were both insightful and forward looking, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and fostering deeper collaborations across key sectors,” Fadnavis wrote in his post on X.

