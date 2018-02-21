Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Meet Justin Trudeau, Discuss Films. See Pics

Highlights
.@aamir_khan - our delegation was very happy to meet you! Thanks for joining us to celebrate a brighter future for the film industry in both our countries. pic.twitter.com/KFdEXssoku— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 21, 2018
Tonight, we celebrated stronger ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canadian Film Industry. And who better to help than @iamsrk himself... Great to meet you! pic.twitter.com/1OcwsA9lMS— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 20, 2018
Shah Rukh also met Justin Trudeau family - his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella-Grace and sons Xavier James and Hadrien - who were all dressed in Indian attire. Justin Trudeau wore an embellished sherwani while Ms Gregoire wore a sari. Ella-Grace looked cute in a lehenga choli while Trudeau Jr rocked a pyjama kurta set.
Farhan Akhtar was also on the guests list:
Was an honour & a pleasure to meet the Hon. Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau & his lovely wife, Sophie.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 20, 2018
Sir, your leadership in the discourse for ending gender discrimination serves as constant inspiration to us all. pic.twitter.com/BfzrEsL6wB
The Trudeaus landed in Delhi last Saturday and the family of five started their India visit with a trip to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. For me to be able to be here on an official trip while bringing my kids with me to share this is really special and being able to enjoy this as a dad with my kids is really nice," he said after the visit. He is on his first state visit to India.