Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Meet Justin Trudeau, Discuss Films. See Pics

Justin Trudeau revealed on Twitter that he discussed films with both Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 21, 2018 12:06 IST
Aamir Khan with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Image courtesy: Justin Trudeau)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Justin Trudeau is on a week-long India visit, which started on Saturday
  2. He discussed films with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan
  3. Farhan Akhtar also attended the event
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is on a week-long India visit with his family, met several Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. With the two superstars of Bollywood, Justin Trudeau discussed ways to create a "brighter future for the film industry in both our countries." Justin Trudeau tweeted a picture of his meet-and-greet session with the Dangal star and said: "Aamir Khan, our delegation was very happy to meet you. Thanks for joining us to celebrate a brighter future for the film industry in both our countries." His caption for Shah Rukh's photo read: "Tonight, we celebrated stronger ties and new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canadian Film Industry. And who better to help than Shah Rukh Khan himself. Great to meet you."
 
 

Shah Rukh also met Justin Trudeau family - his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella-Grace and sons Xavier James and Hadrien - who were all dressed in Indian attire. Justin Trudeau wore an embellished sherwani while Ms Gregoire wore a sari. Ella-Grace looked cute in a lehenga choli while Trudeau Jr rocked a pyjama kurta set.

Here are more pictures from their rendezvous:
 
justin trudeau shah rukh khan afp

Image courtesy: AFP

justin trudeau shah rukh khan afp

Image courtesy: AFP


Farhan Akhtar was also on the guests list:
 


The Trudeaus landed in Delhi last Saturday and the family of five started their India visit with a trip to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. For me to be able to be here on an official trip while bringing my kids with me to share this is really special and being able to enjoy this as a dad with my kids is really nice," he said after the visit. He is on his first state visit to India.

