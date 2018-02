Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Meet Justin Trudeau, Discuss Films. See Pics

Highlights Justin Trudeau is on a week-long India visit, which started on Saturday He discussed films with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan Farhan Akhtar also attended the event

.@aamir_khan - our delegation was very happy to meet you! Thanks for joining us to celebrate a brighter future for the film industry in both our countries. pic.twitter.com/KFdEXssoku — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 21, 2018

Tonight, we celebrated stronger ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canadian Film Industry. And who better to help than @iamsrk himself... Great to meet you! pic.twitter.com/1OcwsA9lMS — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 20, 2018

Image courtesy: AFP

Image courtesy: AFP

Was an honour & a pleasure to meet the Hon. Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau & his lovely wife, Sophie.

Sir, your leadership in the discourse for ending gender discrimination serves as constant inspiration to us all. pic.twitter.com/BfzrEsL6wB — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 20, 2018

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is on a week-long India visit with his family, met several Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. With the two superstars of Bollywood, Justin Trudeau discussed ways to create a "brighter future for the film industry in both our countries." Justin Trudeau tweeted a picture of his meet-and-greet session with thestar and said: "Aamir Khan, our delegation was very happy to meet you. Thanks for joining us to celebrate a brighter future for the film industry in both our countries." His caption for Shah Rukh's photo read: "Tonight, we celebrated stronger ties and new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canadian Film Industry. And who better to help than Shah Rukh Khan himself. Great to meet you." Shah Rukh also met Justin Trudeau family - his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella-Grace and sons Xavier James and Hadrien - who were all dressed in Indian attire. Justin Trudeau wore an embellishedwhile Ms Gregoire wore a. Ella-Grace looked cute in awhile Trudeau Jr rocked aset. Here are more pictures from their rendezvous:Farhan Akhtar was also on the guests list:The Trudeaus landed in Delhi last Saturday and the family of five started their India visit with a trip to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. For me to be able to be here on an official trip while bringing my kids with me to share this is really special and being able to enjoy this as a dad with my kids is really nice," he said after the visit. He is on his first state visit to India.