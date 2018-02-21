Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Meet Justin Trudeau, Discuss Films. See Pics

Highlights Justin Trudeau is on a week-long India visit, which started on Saturday He discussed films with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan Farhan Akhtar also attended the event

.@aamir_khan - our delegation was very happy to meet you! Thanks for joining us to celebrate a brighter future for the film industry in both our countries. pic.twitter.com/KFdEXssoku — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 21, 2018

Tonight, we celebrated stronger ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canadian Film Industry. And who better to help than @iamsrk himself... Great to meet you! pic.twitter.com/1OcwsA9lMS — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 20, 2018

Image courtesy: AFP

Was an honour & a pleasure to meet the Hon. Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau & his lovely wife, Sophie.

Sir, your leadership in the discourse for ending gender discrimination serves as constant inspiration to us all. pic.twitter.com/BfzrEsL6wB — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 20, 2018