Aamir Khan On Getting Teary-Eyed Every Time He Watches <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i>: "I Do Get Emotional Very Soon"

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which released in theatres on June 20, 2025, has struck a chord with the audience.

As of today, the sports comedy has crossed Rs 130.40 crore at the domestic box office. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Aamir Khan expressed his joy about the overwhelming response and more.

What's Happening

Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, has been embraced with open arms by the Indian audience.

Expressing the happiness he feels about the film's acceptance, Aamir Khan told NDTV, "I am thrilled with the response. Itne khush cheezein dikh rahe hai. The film is touching a deep chord with people, and that is making me and the entire team very happy."

Earlier today, a special screening was also organised by Amruta Devendra Fadnavis, a social activist and wife of the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. It was conducted on behalf of the Divyaj Foundation for differently-abled students in Mumbai.

Expressing his gratitude, Aamir Khan said, "Today Devendra ji and CM's wife Amruta ji were very keen to organise a screening and I was very keen to show it to them, so she said let's see it with children with such challenges. She organised this screening for all these children from various schools, and it was lovely to see all of them."

"I do get emotional very soon," he concluded when asked about getting teary-eyed every time he sees the film.

Plot

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film takes a unique approach to inspire audiences through themes of neurodiversity and celebrates the potential of individuals with learning disabilities.

The story revolves around a suspended basketball coach (played by Aamir) who serves community service by training a team of neurodivergent players. Gradually, as the film's plotline progresses, a shift in the lead star's on-screen character can be witnessed.

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan shared the joy he feels to see Sitaare Zameen Par doing so well and being loved by the audience, especially kids. He spoke about how he, along with his team, is thrilled with the outcome.